A Major and two soldiers were injured on Tuesday night when Pakistani troops indulged in unprovoked shelling at Indian positions in the Sunderbani sector of the Rajouri district.

Exchange of fire was continuing and further details were awaited.

Reports said that the injured troops were of 17 Madras.

The injured Major and a havaldar have been shifted to the military hospital at Akhnoor, while another was being treated in a local hospital.

Army spokesman Lt. Colonel Devender Anand said; “On 15 September Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with Small Arms & intense shelling with Mortars along LoC in Sunderbani Sector, District Rajouri(J&K). Indian Army retaliated befittingly. Some injuries have been reported”.