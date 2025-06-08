Maize crop symbolises farmers’ progress in Uttar Pradesh, says CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of maize crops across Kanpur, Unnao, Kannauj, and Auraiya districts before attending a farmers’ seminar in Ajitmal, Auraiya on Sunday.

During the survey, the CM was deeply impressed by the lush, thriving maize fields spread across the region.

Expressing his appreciation during the seminar, he highlighted the importance of maize and described it as a “cash crop” that holds great potential for boosting farmers’ incomes.

The Chief Minister took off from Lucknow in the morning and reached Auraiya after flying over Unnao, Kanpur, and Kannauj. During the journey, he saw the lush green fields and appreciated the hard work of the farmers. In his address to the farmers at the seminar, he shared his appreciation for the just-surveyed fields.

He said that starting from Lucknow, he traveled over Unnao-Bangarmau, Kannauj-Chhibramau, Kanpur, and finally arrived in Auraiya. Along the way, he witnessed the impressive work of farmers in the fields. He noted that earlier, farmers in the state were limited to one or two crops, but now many are showing interest in growing a third crop as well. With maize being cultivated on 5 lakh hectares, farmers are now earning good profits. This shows the positive change in the lives of the food-giving farmers.

The Chief Minister added that to fulfill the vision of a developed India, farmers in the state are stepping forward. Today, maize farming is being done in 20 to 25 districts of Uttar Pradesh. He called maize a “cash crop” for farmers, where one hectare of land can earn a farmer Rs 2.5 lakh — that is, Rs 1 lakh per acre. Now, farmers are growing not just one, but up to three crops a year. This is a clear example of how farmers, through their hard work, are contributing to the prosperity of the country.