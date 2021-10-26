Maintain unity and discipline, Sonia tells partymen

As her faction-ridden party gears up for the crucial assembly elections in five states, Congress President Sonia Gandhi today emphasised the need for ”discipline and unity” and called upon the party’s rank and file to ideologically fight the BJP-RSS combine.

”What should matter to each one of us is to strengthen the organisation. This must override personal ambitions. In this lies both collective and individual success,” she said at a meeting of Congress general secretaries, incharges and PCC presidents at the AICC headquarters.

The meeting has been called to discuss Congress preparations and challenges for the forthcoming assembly elections, membership drive and training programme to counter the BJP-led ruling dispensation at the centre.

Noting that Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur would witness the assembly polls in the coming months, Sonia said the Congress campaign must be founded upon concrete policies and programmes emanating from widespread discussions with all sections of the society.

The Congress President said, “We must fight the diabolical campaign of the BJP and RSS ideologically. We must do so with conviction and expose their lies before the people if we are to win this battle. The AICC releases important and detailed statements almost every day on issues facing the nation. But it is my experience that they do not percolate down to our grassroots cadres at the block and district levels. There are policy issues on which I find a lack of clarity and cohesion even amongst our state-level leaders.”

She asked the state party chiefs to train Congress workers to take on the ”unceasing onslaught of malicious disinformation campaigns” at the behest of the BJP/RSS.

Sonia said the party’s membership enrolment programme would begin on 1 November and conclude on 31 March, 2022.

