Mahayuti leaders meet governor, stake claim to form government in Maharashtra

Leaders of the Mahayuti alliance, BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, NCP’s Ajit Pawar, and Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde arrived at the British-era sea facing Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Maharashtra governor in South Mumbai, to stake claim to form the government in the state at 3.20 pm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Central observers at a meeting of the BJP legislative party, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, and Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, also reached the Raj Bhavan, where they all warmly welcomed by Governor CP Radhakrishnan.

Others present at the Raj Bhavan are Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil, and BJP leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, besides BJP leaders, Ashok Chavan and Ravindra Chavan.

BJP’s National President Vinod Tawde as well as Maharashtra MLAs like Shrikant Bharti, Niranjan Davkhare, Ratnakar Gutte, Vinay Kore Kalidas Kolambkar, Ashish Shelar, Raosaheb Danve, Chandrakant Patil, and Sudhir Mungantiwar, were also seen at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly thereafter, Governor Radhakrishnan scheduled the swearing-in ceremony for 5:30 pm on Thursday, December 5, at the historic Azad Maidan ground in South Mumbai. Azad Maidan was known as ‘Bombay Gymkhana Maidan’ during the British era and used to be part of the Bombay Gymkhana which is located nearby. It is a triangular-shaped sports ground near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, which used to be known as the Victoria Terminus (VT) railway station.

“We have submitted a letter of support from smaller parties, including the Jan Surajya Party and others. I thank Eknathji Shinde and Ajit Pawar of the NCP for submitting a letter to the Governor supporting my appointment as Chief Minister,” Devendra Fadnavis said at 3.30 pm after meeting the governor.

“Tomorrow, in the presence of Narendra Modiji, the swearing-in ceremony will take place. We will inform you about the number of people who will be sworn in. The decision regarding the chief minister or deputy chief minister is a technical arrangement among us. We are united for the state’s progress. I met Eknath Shindeji yesterday and invited him to be a part of the government since Shiv Sena MLAs want his participation in the government. I am confident that we will receive a positive response from him,” said the BJP’s choice for the chief minister’s post.

“We are confident that the three of us will be able to work together for the benefit of the people of Maharashtra and fulfill all the promises we have made to them,” Fadnavis said at the Raj Bhavan after he met the Maharashtra Governor.