Even as Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is in news for becoming good samaritan for thousands of migrants by arranging for buses and trains and food for them and helped them reach their home towns amid the lockdown, the ruling alliance member Shiv Sena has slammed him for the same saying, “soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and become the celebrity manager of Mumbai.”

Sena leader Sanjay Raut in an editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ said that Sonu Soon is the new “Mahatma” and he had appeared abruptly out of nowhere during the coronavirus lockdown.

Raut said, “Maharashtra has had a tradition of social work and it has seen great social workers like Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Baba Amte who are from Maharashtra. Now a new name has emerged in this list and that is Sonu Sood.”

The editorial further reads that While Sood had been able to send millions of migrants to their home and had been praised by the Maharashtra governor for his work. It raises questions as to how the actor was able to get buses during the Coronavirus lockdown, and also that the Centre and state was not able to do it.

‘Saamana’ editorial reads, “One has seen in videos and pictures, Sonu Sood has been on roads, in the scorching heat, trying to help the migrant workers.”

Sena leader further probed Sood’s efforts saying that if the other states were not letting migrant workers enter, where did those people he rescued, reached.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Sonu Sood had a meeting at Raj Bhavan on May 31, where they discussed his initiative to help the migrants reach their home states. Koshyari had applauded his endeavour and assured full support for his actions.

Amid rumours of Sood planning to foray into politics and joining BJP, the actor said that he is not interested in politics although he had received offers, reported Gulf News. According to the portal Sood told them that he was doing very well in films and don’t want to join politics.