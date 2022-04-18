Amid scathing comments from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief, Raj Thackeray on Azaan, the Maharashtra Home Department has decided to make it mandatory for religious sites to seek permission for using loudspeakers.

Maharashtra Home Minister, Dilip Walse Patil will today hold a meeting with the director-general of police to instruct him to direct all police commissioners and officers on the decision.

Amid loudspeaker row in the state, Thackrey on Sunday said, “We don’t want riots in Maharashtra. No one has opposed the offering of prayers. We want the loudspeakers that are put up in the mosques and are illegal in the entire country should be taken down. If you do it on loudspeaker, then we will also use loudspeakers for it. Muslims should understand that religion isn’t bigger than the law. After May 3, I will see what to do.”

The MNS chief asked Hindus to “wait till May 3” and play Hanuman Chalisa thereafter in front of the mosques that “don’t take down the loudspeakers”.

