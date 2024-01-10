Maharashtra Speaker’s verdict ‘murder of democracy’: Uddhav Thackeray

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has come down heavily on Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar, terming his decision to recognise Eknath Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena “a murder of democracy”.

“The Speaker’s order that has come today is a murder of democracy and is also an insult to the decision of the Supreme Court,” Thackeray said.

Refering to the Supreme Court’s observation, Thackeray said that the spex court had clearly said that the Governor had misused his position and made a wrong decision and vowed to “fight this battle further”.

“We will fight this battle further and we have full confidence in the Supreme Court…Supreme Court will not stop without giving complete justice to the people and Shiv Sena…,” he added.

His son and former Maharashtra minister Aditya Thackeray said that he has not “seen more shameless verdict of the tribunal that has murdered democracy.”

Terming it a “fixed game”, Aditya Thackeray said the verdict has “officially killed democracy and the principals of the constitution.”

He further added, “We hope the Hon’ble Supreme Court will ensure that there will be protection for the Constitution and Democracy, against this disgraceful political fixed game.”

Earlier today, the Maharashtra speaker announced the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction is the real Shiv Sena.

In his verdict, Speaker Narwekar said that Uddhav Thackeray had no power to remove Eknath Shinde as Shiv Sena’s legislative party leader.

“Shinde faction was the real Shiv Sena political party when rival factions emerged on 21st June 2022,” the Speaker said while reading out his verdict.

The Maharashtra Speaker also rejected the disqualification pleas filed by Udhav Thackeray faction against 14 Shinde camp MLAs for violating the whip issued by Thackeray camp for confidence motion on July 4.

“The whip claimed to have been served by Prabhu never reached the Shinde faction members and UBT faction failed to prove so. Thus the petition demanding to disqualify Shinde faction members is rejected,” he said.