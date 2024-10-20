Logo

# India

Maharashtra polls: Sanjay Raut accuses BJP of voter list manipulation

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has called a special meeting of party leaders at 12:30 pm today to discuss the situation and take “an important decision.”

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | October 20, 2024 1:05 pm

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut Sunday alleged discrepancies in voter lists across poll-bound states of Maharashtra and Jharkhan. He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of tampering with electoral rolls with the help of the Election Commission.

 

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Raut claimed that the BJP, with the help of the Election Commission, is attempting to replace genuine voters of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) with bogus names, particularly targeting around 150 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra where the BJP is contesting.

“They tried this in Haryana as well, but we defeated them in the Lok Sabha elections, and now they are losing in Vidhan Sabha elections too,” Raut stated.

 

He further alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is working towards imposing President’s Rule in Maharashtra, even after the upcoming assembly elections.

 

“But we will not let this happen,” he said, adding that his party plans to raise the issue of voter list manipulation on international platforms to expose what he described as attempts to undermine democracy.

Raut informed, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has called a special meeting of party leaders at 12:30 pm today to discuss the situation and take “an important decision.”

Election for the 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly is scheduled to take place on November 20. Counting of votes will take place on November 23 and the results are also likely to be announced on the same day.

