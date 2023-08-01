Maharashtra NEET 2023 1st merit list out, check out the link

The provisional merit list for the Maharastra NEET UG Counselling for group A (MBBS, BDS) courses has been released by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. On the common admission portal at cetcell.mahacet.org, the list is accessible. Below is a direct link to the page.

The merit list’s publishing date was later rescheduled from July 31 to August 1. Today, August 1, the Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Preference Filling procedure began.

According to the first round’s revised schedule, candidates must submit their online preferences by August 3 at 6 p.m.

On August 4, CET Cell will announce the first round selection list. Selected candidates must physically report to the designated universities between August 5 and August 9 (up to 5:30 pm). Original paperwork and fees must be brought with them.

On August 4, registration for round 2 will open (just for AYUSH and Allied courses).

Check out the link: https://cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023/login

What Are The Steps to check Maharashtra NEET 1st merit list 2023

Go to cetcell.mahacet.org. 2. Open the CAP portal link. 3. Go to the NEET UG page.

Find and open the link to the merit list.

Enter your details of login and submit.

Download the merit list & check your selection status.