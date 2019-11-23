As the political twist in Maharashtra on Friday took everyone by surprise, with Devendra Fadnavis swearing in as the Chief Minister and NCP’s Ajit Pawar as his deputy, the Congress termed today as a “black spot” in history and called the move, “blind BJP killed democracy.”

While, the former Maharashtra Congress chief Milind Deora took to Twitter and suggested at the turn of events, “Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer,” quoting the line from the literary classic, “The Godfather.”

Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer ~ @godfathermovie pic.twitter.com/h6AaX4WJdn — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) November 23, 2019

The veteran leader from Kerala Shashi Tharoor dusted his earlier tweet from 2017, “Word of the day! Definition of *snollygoster* US dialect: a shrewd, unprincipled politician First Known Use: 1845 Most recent use: 26/7/17.”

Correction: Most recent use: 23 November 2019, Mumbai https://t.co/W6KKVro1Ra — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 23, 2019

Earlier, he used the word “snollygoster” as a swipe at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar when the JD (U) chief broke away from the Mahagathbandhan or the grand alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress and returned to the BJP despite being rivals in the state.

Today he re-tweeted it with a correction note, “Correction: Most recent use: 23 November 2019, Mumbai”

While Deora is clear in his advice that the ‘enemy’ BJP should have been kept under close watch, but Tharoor’s ‘shrewd, unprincipled politician’ implies to whom? Well it might be Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar or Devendra Fadnavis or the BJP central command.