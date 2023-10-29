Maharashtra: Harbour line services disrupted due to technical glitch

Harbour Line services were disrupted on Saturday due to a technical glitch in a goods train that departed from Trombay yard for Kurla.

The train departed from Trombay yard for Kurla yard but developed an engine problem at around 13:00 hrs. As a result, the train came to a halt near Kurla, affecting both up and down Harbour Line services.

Central Railway (CR) Chief Public Relations Officer Dr Shivaraj Manspure said that local trains from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Vashi and Panvel, and from Kurla to CSMT, were stopped due to the technical glitch.

Shivaraj Manspure, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway said, “Local trains from CSMT to Vashi and Panvel, and from Kurla to CSMT, have been stopped due to a technical glitch in a goods train since 1:00 PM.”

Earlier, water logging due to heavy rains in Maharashtra disrupted train services in Mumbai and adjoining areas.

“Waterlogging at Kurla station of the Harbour Line Down from Wadala to the Mankhurd section, suburban traffic was closed as a safety precautionary measure for a brief period. Rest assured, all sections were running. UP Harbour Line trains were running,” the Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) said .