# India

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at Maharashtra Dying factory in Bhiwandi, no casualties

A fire broke out at the Maharashtra Dying factory in Bhiwandi city on Tuesday late at night, officials said.

ANI | New Delhi | October 25, 2023 7:38 am

Visual from spot (Photo:ANI)

Further, according to sources, it is suspected that the fire broke out after an explosion in a boiler.

The blaze erupted from the factory premises located behind Baghe Firdos Mosque in Bhiwandi, officials said, adding that the fire spread to the nearby building in no time.
A senior inspector of Nizampur police station said two fire tenders reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

No casualties were reported in the incident till the time of filing this report.
Further details are awaited.

