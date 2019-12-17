At the busy Mumbai suburban network where at least 8-10 people lose their lives daily, a young woman on Monday fell from a train between Dombivali and Kopar stations in Maharashtra’s Thane district and died after being rushed to a nearby hospital with severe injuries, the police said.

The incident happened on Central Railway’s suburban network in the morning, said Inspector Satish Pawar of Dombivali railway police.

“Charmi Prasad, a resident of Bhopar in Dombivali, fell down from a CSMT-bound fast train around 9:30 am and was rushed to a hospital in Shastri Nagar after people saw her lying injured on the tracks. She succumbed to severe injuries. We have registered an accidental death case,” Pawar added.

The 22-year-old woman was travelling to Ghatkopar where she works in a private firm.

The train seemed to have been crowded as the incident happened during morning rush hour, according to the local railway police officials.

Incidentally, Central Railway, which runs 1,774 services daily, on Saturday revised its timetable, changing the timing of 42 local trains, and extending a few to Parel terminus near Dadar.

Among the densest in the world, at the Mumbai suburban network many passengers loose life while crossing tracks. In most cases, people are killed while falling off crowded trains.

According to a recent RTI reply, nearly 27,000 people have died in suburban train mishaps between January 2010 and September in 2019.