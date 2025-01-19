Mahakumbh’s message: Unity is the key to a united India, says CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the message of Mahakumbh is clear: India will remain united and strong only through unity. “We are all coming together with this message of unity and integrity. This is the message of Prime Minister Modi,” he added.

The CM made the remarks at a press conference in Prayagraj after reviewing the preparations for Mauni Amavasya. He said, “A large number of devotees are arriving at the Mahakumbh from across the country and abroad. Many foreign devotees were deeply moved after taking a holy dip in the Sangam.”

Advertisement

He mentioned that some tourists from Europe had also visited and the way they were singing praises of Prayagraj was truly overwhelming. “They did not know Hindi, Sanskrit, or Awadhi, but they were chanting Hindi chaupais, Sanskrit mantras, and verses connected to Sanatan Dharma with great devotion. The reverence they expressed for Mother Ganga and the sacred places here was overwhelming,” he remarked.

Advertisement

The CM highlighted the grand scale of the Mahakumbh and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the event. He emphasised that everyone is fully dedicated to bringing this vision to life at the local level. He also thanked the media for helping promote Prayagraj’s positive image.

“The main bathing events of Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti have concluded, while the two Maha Snans — Mauni Amavasya on January 29 and Basant Panchami on February 3 — are still to come. Over 7,000 organisations have already arrived,” he noted.

The Chief Minister informed that an aerial survey of the entire Mahakumbh area was conducted on Sunday. He added that the total number of people present at Mahakumbh, including devotees bathing at the Sangam, residents of Kumbh tents, and other connected groups, exceeds one crore.

“To ensure the convenience and safety of such a large crowd, both the central and the state government departments are working in full coordination. The vision of a grand, divine, and digital Kumbh is being realised, while also connecting the pilgrims’ faith with modernity and honouring their devotion,” he added.

The CM mentioned that to address all the issues, the state government’s Chief Secretary, DGP, and other senior officials were sent to the site. Today, once again, efforts were made to assess the progress. Keeping in mind the upcoming major bathing events on January 29 and February 3, a review of the entire arrangement was conducted.

He expressed confidence that with the blessings of Lord Prayagraj and Mother Ganga, the two major bathings (Shahi Snans) will be completed successfully.

He also shared that programmes for the Prime Minister, President, Vice President, and Home Minister are also planned at the Mahakumbh. Former President Ram Nath Kovind is currently involved with the Mahakumbh’s organisation.

Notably, Governors and Chief Ministers of various states, as well as Supreme Court and High Court judges, along with representatives from different states, have continuously been visiting and bathing at the Sangam.

“There is a massive presence of saints and devotees currently in Prayagraj, with numerous religious rituals being conducted. Whether domestic or foreign, all are deeply moved after bathing at the Sangam,” he added.

CM Yogi also mentioned that on Makar Sankranti and Paush Purnima, he was unable to bathe at the Sangam, as he had chosen to restrict himself for the convenience of saints and devotees. The opportunity to witness the devotion and sentiments of the saints and pilgrims was truly overwhelming.