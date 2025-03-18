Mahakumbh has awakened the soul of the Nation: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Terming Mahakumbh a major milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the country witnessed a national awakening in the Mahakumbh, and this would inspire new achievements in the future. He emphasised that the success of Mahakumbh is a befitting message to all the doubters.

In a suo motu statement on Prayagraj’s Mahakumbh in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi said, “… I emphasised the importance of ‘Sabka Sath Sab ka Vikas’ from the Red Fort. The entire world saw India’s grandeur in the form of Maha Kumbh… We witness a national awakening in the Mahakumbh, which would inspire new achievements… This also gave a befitting reply to those who doubt our strength..”

He stressed that the world witnessed the spectacle of Mahakumbh 2025, adding that the religious event has awakened the soul of the nation.

He acknowledged the contribution to all the stakeholders and the people of Prayagraj.

Mr Modi said, “I am here to give a statement over Maha Kumbh which was held in Prayagraj. Through this House today, I salute the people of the country because of which the Maha Kumbh was held successfully. Several people had a role to play in the success of Maha Kumbh. I thank all the ‘karma yogis’ of the government and society. Many people contributed to the success of the Maha Kumbh… I thank the people of India, UP and Prayagraj…”

Mr Modi said,” Last year, at the Ram Mandir Prana Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, we realised how the country was preparing for a thousand years. This thought was strengthened even more during the Maha Kumbh… The country’s collective awakening increased the collective strength…”

He said,” Unity in diversity is a speciality of India, we experienced it in Prayagraj and should continue to enrich this.”

”Today, when the entire world is going through challenging times, the grand show of this unity is our great strength. We have always said that unity in diversity is India’s speciality and we witnessed this at a grand scale in Prayagraj. Our responsibility is to continue enriching this speciality of unity in diversity”

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was present in the House during the PM’s statement.