Mahakumbh emerges as a global spiritual hub; diplomats from 73 nations to take a holy dip at Sangam on Feb 1

The sacred Mahakumbh at Prayagraj has transformed into a spiritual hub for the world, with diplomats from 73 countries set to participate and take a holy dip at the Sangam. Among the attendees, even envoys from Russia and Ukraine, historically at odds, will join this historic event. This global gathering along the Ganges symbolises a unique harmony between diverse cultures and ideologies.

Diplomats from the United States and Bangladesh are also poised to witness this grand occasion. The event has amplified Uttar Pradesh’s reputation across the globe, drawing enthusiasts eager to witness the largest cultural congregation on Earth.

International visitors have expressed admiration for the event’s scale and its significance. Many attribute its grandeur and global appeal to the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has emerged as a key figure commanding the attention of powerful nations worldwide.

The District Magistrate of Mahakumbh Nagar (Mela Officer), Vijay Kiran Anand, confirmed on Saturday that diplomats from 73 countries will visit Mahakumbh on February 1 to witness its spiritual significance. The Ministry of External Affairs has sent a letter to Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Secretary regarding this visit.

According to the letter, diplomats from across the world are eager to visit iconic sites like Bade Hanuman Ji and Akshayavat in Mahakumbh Nagar. Countries represented by these diplomats include Japan, the United States, Russia, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Germany, Armenia, Slovenia, Hungary, Belarus, Seychelles, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Austria, Peru, Guatemala, Mexico, Algeria, South Africa, El Salvador, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Jordan, Jamaica, Eritrea, Finland, Tunisia, France, Estonia, Brazil, Suriname, Zimbabwe, Malaysia, Malta, Bhutan, Lesotho, Slovakia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Kyrgyzstan, Chile, Cyprus, Cuba, Nepal, Romania, Venezuela, Angola, Guyana, Fiji, Colombia, Syria, Guinea, Myanmar, Somalia, Italy, Botswana, Paraguay, Iceland, Latvia, the Netherlands, Cameroon, Canada, Switzerland, Sweden, Thailand, Poland, and Bolivia.

Foreign diplomats from 73 countries will arrive at the Sangam Nose by boat and take a holy dip in the sacred confluence. Following this, they will visit the Akshayavat and Bade Hanuman Temple. They will then explore the depth of Mahakumbh through modern technology at the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Center.

The diplomats will also participate in exhibitions and cultural tours, including visits to the UP State Pavilion, Akharas, Yamuna Complex, Ashoka Pillar, and other significant sites. This visit will offer the diplomats a chance to experience India’s culture, spirituality, and secular traditions. It will serve as a global introduction to India’s rich heritage, including yoga, meditation, and spirituality.

Officials from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs are working diligently to ensure the smooth execution of the event. Special arrangements have been made for the diplomats, including breakfast in a VIP lounge at Bamrauli Airport and guided tours. Additionally, 140 Home Ministry staff members will have access to specially arranged boats for transportation.

Through this grand Mahakumbh, India has conveyed a powerful message of unity, peace, and collaboration to the world. The visionary approach of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in bringing this divine and magnificent event to life has sparked discussions on a global scale.

Devotees from across the nation and abroad believe that CM Yogi has elevated Uttar Pradesh’s stature on the international stage through the Mahakumbh. People from all corners of the world are now heading to Prayagraj to witness this spectacular event, which has successfully showcased India’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage.