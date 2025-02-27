Mahakumbh concludes: Sacred waters settle, echoes of devotion, leave everlasting imprints in history

The Mahakumbh 2025 concluded on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri on Wednesday, marking a momentous event filled with spiritual unity, divine energy, and supernatural significance.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya expressed his gratitude to the millions who gathered at the Triveni Sangam for the holy dip, emphasising the historic success of the Kumbh under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Maurya also extended his condolences to the families affected by a tragic incident during the event.

Speaking to ANI, Maurya said, “Today Mahakumbh 2025 has been completed on the day of Maha Shivratri with spiritual unity, divine energy, and supernatural significance. After 144 years, the Mahakumbh became a center of attraction across the country and abroad. Under the able guidance of PM Modi, under the leadership of CM Yogi, all steps were taken to conduct Maha Kumbh smoothly.”

“I express my gratitude to all the pilgrims who turned up in large numbers to take dip in the holy Triveni Sangam. Many people lost their loved ones due to the tragic accident in Mahakumbh. Those who were injured recovered and went back I express my condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. The government is with them,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X, “The ‘Maha Yagya’ of humanity, the grand festival of faith, unity and equality, Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj, organised under the guidance of the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is moving towards its culmination today with the holy bath of Maha Shivratri.”

The Chief Minister said that more than 66 crore 21 lakh devotees received the holy benefit of bathing in the holy Triveni in the Mahakumbh-2025 that began from 13 January, Paush Purnima, until February 26, Maha Shivratri, in Prayagraj.

“This is unprecedented in world history – unforgettable. It is the result of the holy blessings of revered Akharas, saints, Mahamandaleshwars and religious gurus that this great gathering of harmony is becoming divine and grand and giving the message of unity to the entire world,” posted CM Yogi.

CM Yogi also extended heartiest congratulations and expressed gratitude to all the dignitaries who were the architects of this achievement, all the devotees and Kalpavasis from the country and abroad.

“Kudos to the Mahakumbh Mela administration, local administration, police administration, sanitation workers, Ganga messengers, voluntary organizations, religious organisations, boatmen and all the departments of the central and state government associated with Mahakumbh, as well as all the great people and organizations who helped directly and indirectly, who were responsible for the systematic organisation of Mahakumbh,” said CM Yogi.

“Special thanks to the people of Prayagraj, whose patience and hospitality mesmerized everyone. Mother Ganga, Lord Beni Madhav bless you all,” he added.

In a world marked by the hustle of modernity, few events hold the power to bring millions together in pursuit of something greater than themselves. The Maha Kumbh Mela, being held from 13 January 2025 to 26 February 2025, is a sacred pilgrimage that is celebrated four times over a course of 12 years.

Kumbh Mela, the world’s largest peaceful gathering, draws millions of pilgrims who bathe in sacred rivers seeking to purify themselves from sins and attain spiritual liberation.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is deeply embedded in Hindu mythology and represents one of the most significant gatherings of faith in the world.

This sacred event rotates between four locations in India-Haridwar, Ujjain, Nashik, and Prayagraj- each situated by a holy river, from the Ganges to the Shipra, the Godavari, and the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Sarasvati in Prayagraj.

The expected turnout of 45 crore devotees in 45 days was exceeded within a month, reaching over 66 crores by the concluding day.

The most significant ritual, where millions bathe at Triveni Sangam to cleanse sins and attain Moksha was the Shahi Snan. Special dates like Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti witnessed grand processions of saints and Akharas, marking the official start of the Mahakumbh.

The origins of the Kumbh Mela are rooted in Hindu mythology. According to the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean) story in the ancient Hindu scriptures, the gods (Devas) and demons (Asuras) fought over the Amrit (nectar of immortality). During this celestial battle, drops of the nectar fell at four locations–Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain, and Nashik–where the Kumbh Mela is now held, with the Mahakumbh occurring once every 144 years at Prayagraj.

Historically, the Maha Kumbh Mela has been referenced since ancient times, with records dating back to the Maurya and Gupta periods. It received royal patronage from various dynasties, including the Mughals, and was documented by colonial administrators like James Prinsep.

Over centuries, it evolved into a global spiritual and cultural phenomenon. Recognized by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage, the Kumbh Mela symbolises India’s enduring traditions, fostering unity, spirituality, and cultural exchange among millions worldwide.

The timing of each Kumbh Mela is determined by the astrological positions of the Sun, Moon, and Jupiter, believed to signal an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and self-enlightenment.

The festival embodies a confluence of faith, culture, and tradition, attracting ascetics, seekers, and devotees alike. The event’s grandeur is marked by Shahi Snans (bathing rituals), spiritual discourses, and vibrant cultural processions that reflect India’s deep spiritual heritage.

Maha Kumbh Nagar had been transformed into a temporary city with thousands of tents and shelters, including super deluxe accommodations like the IRCTC’s “Maha Kumbh Gram” luxury tent city which offers deluxe tents and villas with modern amenities.

A total of 800 multi-language signages (Hindi, English, and regional languages) were installed to guide visitors. Over 2,69,000 checkered plates had been laid for pathways. Mobile toilets and robust waste management systems ensured hygiene.

The Mahakumbh 2025 witnessed an extensive medical setup to ensure the well-being of millions of devotees. With over 2,000 medical personnel deployed across the Mela area, the Uttar Pradesh government implemented high-tech healthcare services in every sector. From minor treatments to major surgeries, all medical needs were addressed efficiently.

The entire medical infrastructure was continuously monitored by senior officials to ensure smooth operations, cleanliness, and quick emergency responses. These arrangements played a crucial role in managing the healthcare needs of millions at the Mahakumbh 2025.

The Ayush OPDs, clinics, stalls, and wellness sessions emerged as major attractions for devotees and visitors at Mahakumbh 2025, Prayagraj. The Ministry of Ayush, in collaboration with the National Ayush Mission, Uttar Pradesh, provided free healthcare services to both domestic and international pilgrims. With a strong focus on traditional healing systems, Ayush services received widespread participation, reinforcing the global trust in Ayurveda, Homeopathy, and Naturopathy.

Security at Mahakumbh 2025 had been strengthened through a seven-tier system with AI-powered surveillance, a vast deployment of personnel, and emergency response mechanisms.

Over 50,000 security personnel, including paramilitary forces, 14,000 home guards, and 2,750 AI-based CCTV cameras, had been deployed.

Enhanced measures included drone and underwater surveillance, cyber security, and river safety. Fire safety infrastructure had been expanded with specialized vehicles and firefighting stations. Lost and Found centers used digital registration and social media updates to reunite missing persons with their families.

More than 65 crore devotees have visited the Maha Kumbh Nagar. To ensure that such a large number of devotees are well-informed, the Uttar Pradesh government had decided to utilise every platform, including print, digital, and social media. Cyber experts have been actively monitoring online threats and investigating gangs exploiting platforms such as AI, Facebook, X, and Instagram. A mobile cyber team was also deployed for large-scale public awareness campaigns.

Mahakumbh 2025, necessitated extensive preparations by Indian Railways to ensure seamless transportation, safety, and infrastructure readiness. Indian Railways has undertaken massive operational, infrastructural, and security measures to handle the unprecedented influx of devotees at Prayagraj and adjoining regions.

The Uttar Pradesh government had deployed 1200 additional buses on 12 February 2025, supplementing the 3050 already allocated for Mahakumbh 2025. Special shuttle services had also been arranged to enhance intra-city transportation.

Prayagraj Airport underwent significant modernization to support the large influx of devotees during the Maha Kumbh Mahotsav from January 13 to February 26, 2025. Expansion efforts improved connectivity, capacity, and passenger services, ensuring a seamless travel experience. To ensure seamless travel for tourists attending the Mahakumbh, the Ministry of Tourism had partnered with Alliance Air to enhance air connectivity to Prayagraj from multiple cities across India.

The Union Government and Uttar Pradesh government have taken multiple measures to provide affordable food and ensure food safety at Mahakumbh 2025. Subsidized rations, free meals, and stringent food safety protocols are in place to cater to millions of devotees.

The Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj emerged as a global phenomenon, attracting foreign tourists, travel writers, and spiritual seekers from various countries. The Uttar Pradesh government and the Ministry of Tourism implemented extensive initiatives to facilitate international participation, promote cultural exchange, and position the event on the world tourism map.

A total of 13 Akharas participated in this Mahakumbh, including the Kinnar Akhara, Dashnam Sannyasini Akhara, and Mahila Akhara, symbolizing gender equality and a progressive outlook. The grand processions and sacred rituals of the Akharas were among the main attractions of the event, inspiring millions of devotees toward spiritual growth, discipline, and unity.

These institutions not only preserved the spiritual and cultural values of Sanatan Dharma but also embraced modern sensibilities by promoting inclusivity and equality. The presence of the Akharas at Mahakumbh fostered unity across caste, religion, and cultural diversity, making the event a symbol of spiritual and cultural enrichment.

Experts from various fields shared their insights and experiences on tackling environmental challenges and implementing eco-friendly solutions. Additionally, the discussions explored ways to raise awareness among visitors about environmental protection, promoting initiatives that ensured a cleaner and greener Mahakumbh.

The event reinforced the vision of an environmentally responsible Mahakumbh, setting a precedent for sustainable practices in future religious gatherings.