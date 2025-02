Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who arrived in Prayagraj on Thursday, said Mahakumbh was more than just a fair, and described it as a grand confluence of Indian culture and faith.

He emphasised that the spiritual energy and divinity of this event played a crucial role in uniting the nation.

Sharing a video of his arrival on social media, Biren Singh described the event as a ‘historic and rare spiritual occasion.’ The Manipur Chief Minister will take the holy dip in Sangam along with his cabinet colleagues and MLAs and offer prayers for peace, prosperity, and unity in the country.

