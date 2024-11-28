Maha govt formation: Mahayuti leaders arrive in Delhi to meet Amit Shah

Mahayuti leaders, Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar, arrived in the national capital on Thursday evening for key meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and top BJP leaders on the government formation in Maharashtra amid indications that Fadnavis is the frontrunner in the race for the post of the state chief minister.

BJP’s Central leadership, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is set to take the final decision on the choice of the next CM after the meeting, sources said, adding that the saffron party is also likely to appoint Central observers for the leadership formula of the state.

The Maharashtra Assembly results were declared on November 23, but the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has yet to decide on the chief minister of the state. In the elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party, winning 132 seats in the 280-member Assembly, while its allies – the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar – secured 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

On Wednesday, caretaker Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said he had left the final decision on the CM’s post to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I have told PM Modi that I would never be an obstacle. We will go with whatever he decides,” he said, adding, “Nobody is upset” and that he is “not greedy for any position”.

Shinde’s climb down has cleared the way for Devendra Fadnavis, who is the frontrunner for the top post.

“I called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting them to take an appropriate decision that is good for the state. I told them that just like BJP leaders, we will also accept your decision for the Mahayuti. I thank PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for supporting me during my tenure as Maharashtra CM,” Shinde said.

A source indicated that the Shinde-led Shiv Sena might get 12 ministerial berths including some key portfolios. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP could also be given 10 ministerial berths. The BJP, which has 132 MLAs, is likely to keep 21 ministerial berths for itself.

The maximum permissible limit for the Council of Ministers in Maharashtra is 43, including the CM.

Shiv Sena MPs from the Eknath Shinde faction had met Amit Shah in Parliament on Wednesday on the selection of the next chief minister.

Meanwhile, NCP chief Ajit Pawar said discussions over the government formation in the state would take place in the national capital on Thursday and a final decision will be taken.

He further said that discussions would be held for the post of chief minister and two deputy chief ministers.