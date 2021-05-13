Amidst the second COVID-19 wave, the Maharashtra government has extended lockdown restrictions till 7 am on June 1.

It is to be noted that the lockdown was extended till May 15 last time.

Moreover, the state has made it mandatory for anyone entering the state to carry a negative RT-PCR report. The report will have to be issued within 48 hours before the time of entry into the state.

Maharashtra saw Covid-19 cases and fatalities go up again and the state toll raced past the 78,000 mark, though Mumbai continued to improve, health officials said on Wednesday.

Against 793 deaths on Tuesday, the state fatalities were at 816 on Wednesday, taking the toll to 78,007.

While the number of new infections remained below the 50,000 level, they increased from 40,956 on Tuesday to 46,781, with the tally rising above the 52 lakh mark, to 52,26,710.

Mumbai, however, continued to be encouraging, with the infections remaining below the 3,000-level, but increasing from 1,717 to 2,104, as the city tally rose to 681,233. Daily deaths went up from 51 on Tuesday to 66 now, and the total fatalities in the country’s commercial capital reached 13,972.

For the 11th day straight, the state death rate remained stable at 1.49 per cent, while the number of active cases dropped from 558,996 to 546,129 now.

(With IANS input_