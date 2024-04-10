Maha: Five killed in bid to save cat who fell in biogas pit

At least five people were killed in a bid to save a cat who fell into an abandoned well that was being used as a biogas pit in Wadki village of Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.

According to Ahmednagar police, the incident took place late Tuesday night after six people jumped one after another into the well to save the cat.

Five of them died and the sixth person, who entered the well with a rope tied to his waist, was extracted safely. He has been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“A rescue team recovered the bodies of five of the six people who jumped one after another into an abandoned well, having animal waste stored, while trying to rescue a cat. One person who entered the well with a rope tied to his waist survived and was later rescued by the police. He is under treatment in a hospital nearby,” said Dhananjay Jadhav, Senior Police Officer of Nevasa Police station, Ahmednagar.

Further probe is underway in the incident, he added.