Maha CEO issues detailed clarification to counter Opposition claims on electoral rolls

In a clarification issued by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party with respect to elections to the Maharashtra legislative assembly, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Maharashtra Friday said, “Similar issues were raised by the Indian National Congress after the assembly elections in November 2024. The ECI has given a detailed reply to the INC on 24th December 2024.”

Rahul Gandhi had in April alleged that the Election Commission in India (ECI) was “compromised”, saying that there was “something very wrong with the system”. Citing the example of Maharashtra assembly elections, Gandhi had claimed there was an addition of 65 lakh voters to the voter list in two hours, “which was impossible”.

The CEO’s office emphasized that the electoral rolls are prepared polling station-wise by 288 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and nearly one lakh booth level officers (BLOs), with active participation from political parties, including the INC.

The office also clarified that additions and deletions in electoral rolls occur through individual statutory forms filed by eligible persons, with a net increase of 32.25 lakh electors from Assembly Elections 2019 to Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

“It is clarified that Indian electoral laws do not provide for any centralized addition or deletion of electors. As per the provisions of Representation of People Act, 1950 and Registration of Electors Rules 1960, the electoral rolls were prepared polling station wise by 288 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), spread across the state, after field verification by nearly one lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs), and active sharing of information with political parties including INC, with ample opportunities to file objections and appeals,” the poll panel said.

The CEO’s office highlighted that over 26 lakh of the additions were young electors in the age group of 18 to 29 years.

The office further stated that electoral rolls are revised annually and shared with recognized political parties, including the INC, at

The CEO’s office reiterated that a complete copy of the electoral roll used in the Assembly Elections 2024 is available on the website for public download. Additionally, any person, including representatives of the Congress, can apply for a copy of the retained electoral rolls on payment of a prescribed fee, the poll panel pointed out.