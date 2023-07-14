Maha cabinet: Ajit Pawar gets finance and planning; read entire list

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s proposal regarding reallocations of cabinet portfolios in order to accommodate the newly sworn in ministers belonging to the faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) headed by Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) Ajit Pawar was accorded formal approval by governor Ramesh Bais here today.

Following the reallocations Shinde himself continues to hold the portfolios of General Administration, Urban Development, Information and Technology, Information and Public Relations, Transport, Social Justice, Environment and Climate Change, Mining and any other unallocated portfolio while DCM Devendra Fadnavis maintains his sway over the Home, Law and Justice, Water Resources and Beneficial Sector Development, Energy and Protocol state government departments.

Newly inducted DCM Ajit Pawar has been allocated the Finance and Planning portfolios held additionally by Fadnavis for the last year and one month. Portflio allocations of the remaining 26 ministers are as follows: Chhagan Bhujbal – Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Protection; Dilip Dattatray Walse-Patil – Cooperation (held by Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil till now); Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil – Revenue, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development; Sudhir Satchidananda Mungantiwar- Forestry, cultural activities, fisheries; Hasan Mianlal Mushrif – Medical Education, Special Assistance.

Chandrakantada Bacchu Patil – Higher and Technical Education, Textile Industry, Parliamentary Affairs; Vijayakumar Krishnarao Gavit- Tribal Development; Girish Dattatray Mahajan- Village Development, Panchayat Raj, Tourism; Gulabrao Patil- Water Supply and Sanitation; Dadaji Dagdu Bhuse- Public Works (Public Works); Sanjay Dulichand Rathod- Soil and Water Conservation; Dhananjay Panditrao Munde – Agriculture; Sureshbhau Dagdu Khade- Labour.

Sandipan Asaram Bhumre- Employment Guarantee Scheme, Horticulture; Uday Ravindra Samant- Industries; Prof. Tanaji Jaywant Sawant- Public Health, Family Welfare; Ravindra Dattatraya Chavan – Public works (excluding public undertakings), Abdul Sattar- Minority Development and Auqaf, Panan; Deepak Vasantrao Kesarkar- School Education and Marathi Language; Dharmarao Baba Bhagwantrao Atram – Food and Drug Administration; Atul Moreshwar Save – Housing, Other Backward and OBC Welfare; Shambhuraj Shivajirao Desai- State Excise Duty.

Aditi Sunil Tatkare – Women and Child Development; Sanjay Baburao Bansode – Sports and Youth Welfare, Ports; Mangal Prabhat Lodha- Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, Innovation; Anil Patil – Relief and Rehabilitation, Disaster Management.