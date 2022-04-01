Maha: AAP complains against BJP activist who threatened Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has lodged a complaint with the Mumbai Police against a Bharatiya Janata Party activist Tajinder Bagga for issuing death threats to the party’s National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, an official said here on Friday.

During a private TV channel interview on Wednesday, Bagga issued a purported threat to ‘kill’ Kejriwal, ominously saying “Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha unko jeena nahin dega”.

The statement came soon after an attack on the Chief Minister’s official residence in Delhi carried out by the BJYM activists like Tejasvi Surya and others, said AAP’s national spokesperson Preeti Sharma-Menon.

Following the developments, AAP Mumbai Working President Ruben Mascarenhas and AAP Youth leader Aditya Manjrekar submitted a complaint to the Juhu Police Station, demanding immediate action against Bagga.

“Kejriwal is the author of a new revolution in Indian politics based on good governance, and his work in healthcare, education, power and water has won global renown. The BJP is unnerved due to the recent Punjab Assembly election results… As they cannot handle AAP politically, they resort to violent tactics and criminal intimidation,” said Mascarenhas.

Labelling the BJP a party that considers itself ‘above the law of the land’ with its leaders going any distance to deter the AAP, Sharma-Menon said such open life-threats to an elected Chief Minister of a state in the Indian Republic is a serious issue needing urgent intervention.