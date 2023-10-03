Earthquake in Delhi: Strong tremors jolt national capital after 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Nepal

Earthquake in Delhi: Strong tremors jolted parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal, according to the National Center for Seismology. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km and its epicentre was pinned to Nepal.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:51:04 IST, Lat: 29.39 & Long: 81.23, Depth: 5 Km ,Location:Nepal”, the National Center for Seismology posted on X.

The earthquake was of a strong intensity and its tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas. As of now, there has not been any reports of causalities and damage taking place in Nepal as well as in India.

Advertisement

The tremors of the earthquake were also felt in some parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. People from Uttarakhand and a few areas in Bihar also experienced earthquake tremors.

As soon as the earthquake hit, several people shared videos on social media showing people evacuating buildings and rushing out of their houses.