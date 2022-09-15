Madrasa survey on in 3 states, efforts on to rope in more states, UTs

Three states in the Union have so far initiated the process of madrasa survey. According to National Child Protection Commission Chairman Priyank Kanungo, the commission will make an attempt to bring additional states and Union Territories under the ambit of the madrasa survey project as soon as possible.

The Commission is constantly negotiating with the governments of the states and Union Territories to motivate the states and UTs to undertake the exercise. It’s due to the efforts of NCPR orders were given for the madrasa survey in Uttarakhand on Wednesday.

According to an estimate, there are 89,000 madrasas operating in the country with 1.3 crore children enrolled with them. The children are deprived of the right to formal education. The NCPR alleged that fundamentalism is taught in the madrasas.

Members of the commission visited madrasas across the country after receiving complaints against them. The NCPCR claimed that it is working continuously for the last one year on the survey of madrasas to get equal right to education for all the children of the country.

The report prepared by the NCPR after the visits said that the madrasas have become synonymous with religious fanaticism contrary to the right of children to education. Childhood and school education which are an integral part of his life are very important for him under the National Policy for Children 2013.

The ill-treatment of children is against Articles 21A and 39F of the Indian Constitution. By conducting the survey of madrasas in the country, the unrecognised madrassas should either be closed or should be made to provide compulsory book knowledge to the children by linking them with school education.

According to the chairman of the NCPR, small children are being taught lessons “in fundamentalism” in these madrasas. In such a situation, it is necessary to get them surveyed and brought under the Right To Education Act. Of the three states that have taken the lead in the survey of madrasas is Assam where action has been taken against about seven hundred such madrasas which were against the standards, and the process of converting many such madrasas into schools is being undertaken.

According to the data, there are only 19,132 registered madrasas in the entire country. There were 614 government and 900 private madrasas in Assam where the survey was conducted. In this sequence, there are about 16,416 registered madrasas and 40,000 such madrasas in Uttar Pradesh which are operated at a private level.

The UP government has said that the purpose of the madrassa survey is to upgrade them and make them capable of schools. Apart from this, they have to find out the known and unknown sources of funding.

In this sequence, Uttarakhand has also announced the survey of madrasas from Wednesday. Under this, a district magistrate has been assigned the responsibility to conduct the survey. However, the madrasa survey is being seen through the mirror of politics. Muslim leaders like Asaduddin Owaisi says madrasa is an integral part of the education of Muslim society, it is being done at the Center and BJP-ruled states to carry out a conspiracy to polarise votes.