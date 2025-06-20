Madras HC initiates contempt proceedings against TN chief secretary, his predecessor

Initiating contempt proceedings against incumbent Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and his predecessor Shiv Das Meena, Madras High Court on Friday issued statutory notices, directing both the officers to appear before the court on July 21.

Justice Battu Devanand, who ordered the issuance of notices, also directed the High Court Registry to register the suo motu contempt petition. The Judge made it clear that he was prima facie convinced that the two officers had failed to comply with the September 19, 2023 orders of the court in letter and spirit but had attempted to show compliance when the court directed the Registry to register the suo motu contempt petition.

In 2023, Justice Devanand, while disposing of three writ petitions, had directed the Chief Secretary to committee for recommending necessary amendments to remove the infirmities in the TN Civil Service (Appointment on Compassionate Grounds) Rules, 2023. Fixing a time frame for extending employment on compassionate grounds for eligible dependents of government servants was also part of the order. Further, the Chief Secretary was directed to file an Action Taken Report within three months before the court.

When a similar petition pertaining to compassionate employment came up for hearing on June 5, it became evident that the Chief Secretary had not complied with the earlier orders passed by the court. As such, he directed the Registry to register a suo motu contempt petition against all officers who had held the office of Chief Secretary from September 19, 2023 onward. Consequently, the contempt petition was registered against Muruganandam and his predecessor Meena, who held that post till August 19, 2024 before being appointed as Chairperson of the TN Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA). It was listed for admission on Friday.

The Judge expressed his dissatisfaction when Additional Advocate General Suresh Kumar submitted that in compliance with the court’s order a GO was issued on June 11, 2025, constituting a committee to recommend necessary amendments pertaining to compassionate appointments, and ordered registration of the suo motu contempt petition and directed both officers to appear in the court on July 21.