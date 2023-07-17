Madhya Pradesh: Women to operate toll points

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that the operations of all such toll tax points in MP, which have an annual revenue of upto Rs 2 crore would be handed over to women.

The CM also asserted that the laadli behna yojana is a life changing scheme and the amount being given to women would be increased from the present Rs 1000 to Rs 3000.

Interacting with women, youth, farmers and the public at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee ground at Ashta, the CM maintained that the Laadli Behna Scheme not only aims at providing financial assistance to women but also respect, self-confidence and honour.

Chouhan said his aim is to increase the income of women in MP to Rs 10000 per month by making women self-help groups a movement.

The CM announced to start 3 CM Rise schools in Ashta. He also announced construction and development works worth more than Rs five crore in the area.