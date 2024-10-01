Madhya Pradesh Tel Ghani Board chairman Ravikaran Sahu visits Patanjali Yogpeeth

The Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Tel Ghani Board, Department of Technical Education, Skill Development, and Employment, Ravikaran Sahu, Tuesday visited Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar, where he was welcomed by Patanjali Yogpeeth’s General Secretary, Acharya Balkrishna, with a ceremonial shawl.

During their meeting, Acharya Balkrishna stated that Patanjali Yogpeeth is playing a crucial role in the skill development of youth. Various training camps are organized in Samriddh Gram, offering youths training in different fields.

Additionally, multiple skill development programs are being conducted for students through Patanjali University.

Advertisement

He further emphasized that the primary aim of Patanjali’s skill development initiatives is to promote traditional arts and empower women by enhancing livelihoods and fostering self-reliance.

On this occasion, Mr Sahu praised the social service initiatives undertaken by Patanjali and acknowledged the unforgettable contributions of Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna in reviving Yoga and Ayurveda in India, especially in the fields of education, healthcare, and promoting indigenous products.

He further added that institutions like Patanjali University, Patanjali Ayurved College, Acharyakulam, and Patanjali Gurukulam are not only imparting education but also instilling values in future generations, ensuring the creation of a value-driven future India.