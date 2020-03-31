In Madhya Pradesh a 49-year-old coronavirus positive woman from Chandan Nagar died, on Tuesday, taking the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state to five.

“The woman breathed her last at the Manorama Raje TB Hospital,” said an official from Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College.

She had no travel history and was already suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes, according to the official.

47 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state so far, including 27 from Indore, eight cases from Jabalpur , five from Ujjain, three from the state’s capital Bhopal. While Shivpuri and Gwalior have two each COVID-19 cases.

The patients are being treated in different hospitals of the state.

Out of five fatalities reported from the state, three are from Indore while two are from neighbouring Ujjain.

Indore is the worst affected city in the state. The district administration has imposed curfew in the urban limits of the city from March 25. COVID-19 woes returned to haunt Indore after Sunday’s breather as seven out of eight patients were tested positive on Monday in Madhya Pradesh were from the city.

The state government had tried out administrative changes replacing the Indore district collector and the DIG of police on Sunday.

A 41-year-old man died in the city on Monday afternoon. A health official said the deceased, a resident of Rajkumar Colony, was admitted to a private hospital here on March 23 and tested positive for the virus on March 26.

India reported a total of 1251 cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. The government maintains there is no community transmission of the virus but is studying emerging hotspots, where there are several clusters of cases, where they will follow “rigorous surveillance”.

The 10 hotspots identified include Dilshad Garden and Nizamuddin in New Delhi, Noida, Meerut, Bhilwara, Ahmedabad, Kasargod, Pathanamthitta, Mumbai and Pune.