Madhya Pradesh: Congress sets up committees

Gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections due in the next few months, the Congress has set up an Election Committee and a Political Affairs Committee for Madhya Pradesh.

According to a party release, MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari has been made the head of the 34-member Pradesh Election Committee.

Along with Patwari, the other main leaders in the committee include former MP CM Kamal Nath, Rajya Sabha Member Digvijaya Singh, MP Assembly Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, CWC member Kamleshwar Patel and others.

In the 32-member Political Affairs Committee, AICC in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Jitendra Singh has been made the chief. MP Congress President Jitu Patwari will be the convener of the committee.