In a latest development in the political drama unfolding in Madhya Pradesh, the cabinet has authorized Chief Minister Kamal Nath to take a call on the proposed floor test tomorrow.

The governor Lalji Tandon had asked Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati to hold a floor test on Monday.

Governor Lalji Tandon had asked Chief Minister Kamal Nath to seek trust vote on Monday, in a late-night move on Saturday, days after 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the Congress pushing into a crisis after senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia revolted and joined the BJP.

“It is not essential that the floor test takes place tomorrow abhi toh corona chal raha hai (the coronavirus is on now),” NDTV quoted cabinet minister Pradeep Jaiswal as saying.

Minister also claimed that his government has the numbers to prove the majority in the Assembly. “We have the numbers. The Chief Minister is confident. Wait and watch,” he said.

“The Madhya Pradesh Assembly’s session will commence at 16 March, 2020, at 11 am, and after my address to the assembly, the first work to be conducted will be voting on trust vote,” governor had said in the order.

Meanwhile, a team of BJP leaders, including Jyotiraditya Scindia and Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to find the legal options for the 22 Congress leaders who resigned the party.

A delegation of BJP leaders on Saturday submitted a memorandum to Governor demanding an early floor test by division of votes on Sunday before the budget session of the state Assembly starts on Monday.

Senior BJP leader and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also said that the proceedings of the trust vote must be video-recorded.

Both the parties are guarding their MLAs against any poaching attempts, with the Congress moving its remaining MLAs to Jaipur, whereas, the BJP has kept its MLAs in Gurgaon.