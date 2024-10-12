Madhya Pradesh: BJP and Congress trade blame over misbehavior of politicians’ relatives

A blame game erupted on Saturday between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh over two separate videos allegedly showing MP Panchayat Minister Prahlad Patel’s son and Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh’s nephew misbehaving with police personnel.

In one of the videos, Digvijaya Singh’s nephew, Aditya Vikram Singh, is seen misbehaving with a female police officer and a police inspector during a function at Raghogarh.

The police have registered an FIR against Aditya, who is the son of Digvijaya Singh’s younger brother, Laxman Singh, a former Congress Lok Sabha MP and MLA in the state. Aditya Singh has also previously served as the Nagar Palika Chairman.

In the video, Aditya is shown misbehaving with Raghogarh Police Station Inspector Zuber Khan and Raghogarh Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Deepa Dodvey.

The BJP accused Digvijaya Singh of hypocrisy, alleging that he did not condemn his nephew’s misbehavior towards the police.

In response, the Congress released another video claiming that MP Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Patel’s son, Prabal Patel, was seen misbehaving and manhandling police personnel in Jabalpur.

The video shows a young man, identified as Prabal Patel, pushing and shoving police officers while shouting at them at a busy intersection in Jabalpur’s Labour Square.

The Congress questioned whether BJP leaders would comment on the conduct of a Cabinet minister’s son in their own government.