Madhya Pradesh: 3 goods train coaches derail on Delhi-Mumbai route in Ratlam

Three coaches of a goods train derailed in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday night, a railway official confirmed.

The derailment occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai route. The train was travelling from Rajkot, Gujarat, to Bakaniya, near Bhopal.

Speaking on the incident, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Rajneesh Kumar said, “Three coaches of the train have derailed. One coach has been lifted, the second has a minor issue, and the third also has a minor issue, but it will be lifted soon… All evidence is being collected… We are not cancelling any trains, though some may be delayed. This train was travelling from Rajkot to Bakaniya, near Bhopal… The investigation teams are working.”

Advertisement

He added that the investigation team is working to determine the cause of the derailment.