‘Made in Bihar’ boots now part of Russian military gear

Once notorious for its high crime rates, Bihar is now making global headlines for a positive reason. The rugged boots manufactured in the state have been officially included in the Russian Army’s military gear, marking a significant milestone in India’s growing defence manufacturing sector.

According to a recently released fact sheet by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the inclusion of ‘Made in Bihar’ boots highlights India’s superior manufacturing standards. “Notably, the ‘Made in Bihar’ boots are now part of the Russian Army’s gear, underscoring India’s high-quality production capabilities,” the report stated.

This development is a testament to India’s shifting defence landscape. Once heavily reliant on foreign suppliers, the country now produces approximately 65% of its defence equipment domestically. India’s export portfolio has also expanded to include bulletproof jackets, Dornier (Do-228) aircraft, Chetak helicopters, fast interceptor boats, and lightweight torpedoes, among other military assets.

The MoD emphasized the significant progress made under the ‘Make in India’ initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Initially dependent on imports for 65-70% of its defence equipment, India has rapidly bolstered its indigenous manufacturing capabilities.

The fact sheet detailed India’s defence production setting a record of Rs 1.27 lakh crore in 2023-24, with a target of Rs 3 lakh crore by 2029. “India is now a global defence manufacturing hub, showcasing remarkable growth and self-reliance in its military industry,” the report added.

In a significant move, the Cabinet Committee on Security recently approved the procurement of the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS). This acquisition includes 307 units of 155mm/52 caliber guns, along with 327 High Mobility 6×6 Gun Towing Vehicles, designed to equip 15 Artillery Regiments under the Buy Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured (IDDM) category, at an estimated cost of Rs 7,000 crore.

Jointly developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) with Bharat Forge and Tata Advanced Systems, ATAGS represents cutting-edge artillery technology. With a range exceeding 40 km, advanced fire control, precision targeting, automated loading, and recoil management, it has undergone extensive testing by the Indian Army in varied terrains.

The MoD underscored India’s expanding defence prowess, stating that the country is now a key player in the global military-industrial complex. The ‘Make in India’ initiative has facilitated the development of advanced military platforms, including Dhanush Artillery Gun System, Main Battle Tank Arjun, Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Advanced Light Helicopter, Akash Missile System, Weapon Locating Radar, Indigenous naval assets such as destroyers, aircraft carriers, submarines, and offshore patrol vessels

India’s robust defence industrial base includes 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), over 430 licensed companies, and approximately 16,000 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), strengthening indigenous production capabilities.

With modern warships, fighter jets, artillery systems, and advanced weaponry being developed domestically, India has firmly positioned itself as a leading force in global defence manufacturing. The success of ‘Made in Bihar’ boots on an international stage further reinforces the country’s rising influence in the defence sector.