Made 12.50 lakh new BPL ration cards in Haryana: CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that 12.50 lakh new BPL (below poverty line) ration cards have been made in the state on the basis of a survey done through the Parivar Pehchan Patra (data of all families in Haryana).

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of Bharatiya Janata Party’s newly constructed office ‘Karna Kamal’ in Karnal’s Sector 9 on Thursday, the CM said as a result of increasing the annual income limit of Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 1.80 lakh by the Central government, seven lakh people have got their treatment done free of cost under Ayushman card and CHIRAYU Haryana Yojana on which an amount of Rs 950 crore has been spent by the government.

Khattar said the PPP has proved to be an important document in catching irregularities and some foreign countries including five-six states of the country have also shown interest in studying it.

He said in the last eight-and-a-half-years, keeping in mind the interests of every section of the state, the state government has launched several developmental projects and public welfare schemes, benefits of which are directly being availed by the people.

The CM said the implementation of the e-tendering system in Panchayati Raj institutions will give long-term benefits with transparency in works and it has also garnered appreciation from the public.

Meanwhile, during the Guru Gorakshnath Smriti Utsav at Karnal, the CM said the state government has made tireless efforts to save the girl child and to impart education to them.

“Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played an important role in improving the state’s gender ratio. Besides this, ensuring quality education to every daughter as many as 42 colleges have been opened in Haryana,” he added.

Khattar said the state government has done the work of increasing the self-respect of Antyodaya. Under the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana, the work has been done for the economic upliftment of all such families.