Maa Vindhyavasini showered her blessings on Uttar Pradesh: Yogi

Maa Vindhyavasini, Maa Kalikhoh, and Maa Ashtabhuji are showering their blessings upon the entire state of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Monday.

Speaking at the Nari Shakti Vandan programme, which took place at the Babu Upraudh Inter College Ground, Yogi said during Navratri, more devotees are flocking to this sacred place in recent years than in the past.

Recognising this, a grand corridor is being constructed in Maa Vindhyavasini’s Dham. This corridor will not only enhance the facilities available to devotees but also generate substantial employment opportunities for the region’s youth, he informed.

On this occasion, the chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 660 projects, collectively valued at Rs 202 crore, to uplift the district.

In his address, the chief minister said it was the unwavering commitment of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure respect for half of the population, adding that the state government is diligently working to fulfil this commitment through various schemes.

Yogi Adityanath highlighted the importance of not underestimating the strength and potential of half of the population, recognising that no society can truly be strong and influential while neglecting this significant demographic.

This crucial emphasis on gender equality was initially supported by Prime Minister Modi, the visionary behind India’s new trajectory, who launched the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ program in 2014. This groundbreaking initiative marked a significant turning point, making it evident for the first time in 70 years of independence that women play an integral role in the nation’s political agenda.

CM Yogi stated that the measures aimed at women’s empowerment have set a shining example for the world. He emphasised that whether it’s initiatives like the Jan Dhan Account, Ujjwala Yojana, Saubhagya Yojana, Health Insurance Cover, Housing Scheme, or Ownership (Swamitva Yojana) Scheme, or meeting half the population’s long-standing demand through enactment of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act during the first session of the parliament in the new building, these have got both national and global recognition. measures worth emulating for the world.

Chief Minister Yogi further emphasised that the strides taken in women’s empowerment not only serve as a model for India but also garner global recognition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unfurled a beacon of progress that guides not just India but half the world’s population.

In his address, the Chief Minister also underlined the profound symbolism represented by the Maa Vindhyavasini, Maa Ashtabhuji, and Maa Kali, emphasising that it epitomises the wholeness of life. He regarded the Vindhyavasini Dham as a prime example of women’s empowerment, demonstrating the essence of existence through this triangular representation of feminine strength.

To ensure the feeling of reverence and respect for women’s power, a grand corridor is being constructed in the Maa Vindhyavasini’s abode. This development has resulted in a significant increase in devotees visiting throughout the year, compared to when the influx was primarily concentrated during Navratri.

The chief minister expressed the state government’s unwavering commitment to Mirzapur’s development. He appealed to the local public representatives to promptly identify suitable land and submit the necessary proposal. With this proposal, the government can expedite the legislative process, leading to the prompt establishment of the university.

Chief Minister Yogi further announced that the government has resolved to provide one house each to the Scheduled Castes and Tribes in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra under the Chief Minister Housing Scheme. He highlighted the successes of various public welfare initiatives in the state, emphasising that when the government is committed to its efforts, tangible results follow.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister provided certificates, laptops and toolkits to women beneficiaries of various schemes. 11 remarkable women were recognised with the Vindhya Shakti Samman for their outstanding contributions to folk music, education, medicine, sports, social service, judiciary, and security.

Before the event, the chief minister performed darshan and worship in the temple of Mother Vindhyavasini Devi as per the rituals. CM Yogi also inspected the Vindhya Corridor’s ongoing construction progress and gave necessary directions to the officials. Besides, the Chief Minister spent time with the children on the temple premises and gave them chocolates.