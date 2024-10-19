Lucknow-Kishangarh flight delayed for over 2 hours due to bomb threat

A flight to Kishangarh from Lucknow at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport here was delayed for over two hours on Saturday due to a bomb threat.

The spokesperson for CCSI Airport said, “Today, Star Air flight S5 223 from Lucknow to Kishangarh received a bomb threat at 13:52 hours. The CCSI Airport’s Bomb Threat Assessment Committee was convened to assess the threat, and security measures were implemented at the airport in accordance with aviation protocols.”

He said that after moving the aircraft to the isolation bay, passengers were safely deboarded, and CISF personnel conducted a security check. Passengers were then allowed to proceed to the Terminal, where the terminal team facilitated their smooth movement.

Security agencies cleared the aircraft at 16:10 hours, he added.