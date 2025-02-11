IAF hosts seminar on indigenous innovation at Aero India 2025, emphasizes future-ready defence

In a bid to accelerate indigenous defence innovation and harness the full potential of India’s defence industry, the Indian Air Force (IAF) hosted a seminar titled ‘Navachar Utkrishtam Bhavisyam’ (Innovation is the Path to a Better Future) at Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru, today.

The event aimed to foster collaboration between the defence forces, industry leaders, and research and development agencies to create a robust ecosystem of innovation in India’s aerospace sector. Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, along with the Chief of the Air Staff, attended the seminar.

Advertisement

In his address, Seth emphasized that Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) is more than a policy—it is a transformative vision for India’s future. He highlighted the crucial role of the defence sector in realizing this vision, with a focus on fostering indigenous innovation and reducing dependence on foreign technologies. He underscored the Indian Air Force’s active role in supporting the country’s defence manufacturing and development efforts.

Advertisement

The minister further explained that enhancing indigenous defence capabilities would provide the Armed Forces with a continuous edge in operational readiness, ensuring they remain future-ready and ahead of global developments. He pointed out the remarkable progress in the last few years, with the IAF successfully launching 78 projects under the iDEX scheme, 48 under MAKE, and 37 under the TDF initiative—each at various stages of development.

A panel discussion on ‘Manned Unmanned Teaming—From Concept to Targeting’ took place as part of the seminar, featuring experts from the aerospace sector, including scientists, industrialists, certification agencies, and end-users. The discussion focused on the vital role of Indian industry in delivering indigenous solutions for future technologies that will address India’s evolving defence and security needs.