Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / Lt. Governor reviews security at BSF’s border post

Lt. Governor reviews security at BSF’s border post

Sinha interacted with BSF troops and praised them for their extraordinary service and hard work. He also presented them with a fruit basket.

SNS | Jammu | December 7, 2021 9:34 pm

Manoj Sinha, BSF's Border Observation Post (BOP), Jammu and Kashmir

(Photo: SNS)

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday reviewed the security scenario at the BSF’s Border Observation Post (BOP) at Chamliyal along with India–Pakistan border.

DK Boora, IG Frontier Headquarters BSF Jammu along with Surjeet Singh DIG briefed the LG about the security scenario and BSF domination on International Border in the area.

The LG also witnessed weapon display at the BOP.

Sinha interacted with BSF troops and praised them for their extraordinary service and hard work. He also presented them with a fruit basket.

He laid a wreath at Shaheed Jatinder memorial in the honor of martyrs at the BOP.

During his visit to village Channi Fatwal, in Ramgarh of Samba district, the LG offered Chadar at the Baba Chamliyal shrine. He also interacted with residents of the border village.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Be prepared for farmers-type agitation for restoration of Article 370: Farooq
LG lays foundation of Yatri Niwas for Amarnath pilgrims
Omar asks people not to fall prey to divisive forces