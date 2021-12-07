Lt. Governor reviews security at BSF’s border post

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday reviewed the security scenario at the BSF’s Border Observation Post (BOP) at Chamliyal along with India–Pakistan border.

DK Boora, IG Frontier Headquarters BSF Jammu along with Surjeet Singh DIG briefed the LG about the security scenario and BSF domination on International Border in the area.

The LG also witnessed weapon display at the BOP.

Sinha interacted with BSF troops and praised them for their extraordinary service and hard work. He also presented them with a fruit basket.

He laid a wreath at Shaheed Jatinder memorial in the honor of martyrs at the BOP.

During his visit to village Channi Fatwal, in Ramgarh of Samba district, the LG offered Chadar at the Baba Chamliyal shrine. He also interacted with residents of the border village.