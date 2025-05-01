Lt General Pratik Sharma takes over as Northern Army Commander amid tension on borders with Pakistan

Amid the tension on the borders with Pakistan following the killing of 26 tourists in the Pahalgam terror attack, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma on Thursday assumed the charge of General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command.

Lt General Sharma comes in place of Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, who relinquished the Northern Command on 30 April.

A highly decorated officer, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma is an alumnus of NDA, Khadakwasla, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. He was commissioned into the Madras Regiment in December 1987. He is qualified on the Higher Command Course and has also attended the course at the National Defence College, New Delhi.

The General Officer has a rich operational experience. He commanded an Infantry Battalion, Brigade, and Division along the Line of Control and has commanded a Strike Corps in the Western Sector.

The General Officer has a varied exposure in staff and instructional appointments, including being a staff officer in a UN Mission. He has held important appointments at the Military Operations Directorate and the Military Secretary Branch in the Army Headquarters.

He was also the Director General of Military Operations and Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy), prior to taking over as GOC-in-C, Northern Command.

On assuming the command, the GOC-in-C conveyed his greetings to all ranks and expressed his commitment to take forward the excellent work by his predecessors and all ranks of Northern Command.