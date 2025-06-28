Lt Gen DS Rana takes over as Colonel of the Garhwal Rifles

At a ceremony reflecting the glorious traditions and spirit of the Indian Army, Commander-in-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command, Lieutenant General Dinesh Singh Rana, took over as the 23rd Colonel of the Regiment of Garhwal Rifles.

He succeeds Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani, an official statement issued here on Saturday said.

The ceremonial handing over of the Baton took place at the Garhwal Rifles Regimental Centre in Lansdowne, Uttarakhand, amidst full military honours. It celebrated the proud lineage, valour, and time-honoured legacy of one of the Indian Army’s most distinguished infantry regiments, comprising 27 Battalions, including a Scouts Battalion, it added.

During his tenure, Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani provided exemplary leadership and strengthened the regimental bond, upholding the highest standards of professionalism and camaraderie that define the Garhwal Rifles.

Lt Gen DS Rana, an accomplished leader and decorated officer, brings a wealth of operational experience and strategic acumen. As he assumed charge of the regiment, Lt Gen DS Rana reaffirmed his commitment to furthering the ethos, discipline, and martial legacy of the Veer Garhwali warriors who have always stood steadfast in service to the nation.

As part of the proceedings, he received the Guard of Honour and paid homage at the War Memorial, honouring the supreme sacrifice of the bravehearts of the regiment, the statement added.