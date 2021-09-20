LS Speaker to provide free education and accommodation to children orphaned by Covid-19

Lok Sabha Speaker to provide free education and accommodation to orphaned children of Covid-19 victims

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has taken the initiative of providing free education and lodging facilities for children orphaned due to the death of their parents in the wake of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of his efforts to help these children continue their education, Om Birla has arranged to provide free food and accommodation to over 150 children from his constituency Kota, Rajasthan, with the help of a private coaching institute ‘Allen Career Institute’, a note from the Speaker’s office here stated.

During their interaction with the Lok Sabha Speaker, these children told him about the difficult times faced by them after losing their parents during the second wave of the Coronavirus infection.

Birla assured the children that as a guardian, he would always stand with them.”Whenever there is any trouble in the family, you should tell me without hesitation, and help will be given,” he said.

“Our culture inspires us to take the lead in helping the families in distress and support such families with free education for their children. Food and accommodation should also be arranged free of cost for the children coming from other parts of the country,” Om Birla added.

The Speaker also called upon the children to work hard to fulfill the dreams of their parents. All the children said that their only goal is to take full advantage of the opportunity given to them by him. Birla in turn exhorted them to crack the medical or engineering examination and help the needy in the society.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also thanked the management of Allen Career Institute and other intellectuals present at his Kota Camp on the occasion for easing the children’s pain by supporting them as a family member or guardian in their hour of sorrow and pain.