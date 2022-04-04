LS Speaker Om Birla inaugurates exhibition on India’s freedom struggle

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today inaugurated the exhibition on India’s freedom struggle, organised by the Indian Council of Historical Research under the aegis of the Ministry of Education in Parliament Library.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also visited the exhibition.

MoS for Education Annapurna Devi, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Members of Parliament from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, Pradhan said the exhibition showcases stories from approximately 200 years of India’s history from 1757 to 1947.

He highlighted that the purpose of this exhibition is to bring to light the stories of unsung heroes which should get imprinted in national memory.

MPs from across the country will witness this exhibition and can suggest more unsung heroes from their respective constituencies.

He further said the Ministry of Culture in association with State Governments will showcase this exhibition at 100 locations across the country and also through digital platforms.