LS polls: Over 73,000 applications received on Suvidha Portal

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday informed that more than 73,000 applications have been received so far through its Suvidha Portal since the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Suvidha portal is a technological solution developed by ECI to ensure a level playing-field upholding the democratic principles of free, fair and transparent elections. It streamlined the process of obtaining and acting upon requests for permissions and facilities from political parties and candidates during the election period.

“In a span of just 20 days, since the announcement of elections and the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) becoming operational, the Suvidha platform received an impressive 73,379 permission requests from political parties and candidates, of which 44,626 requests (60 per cent) had been approved. Nearly 11,200 requests had been rejected which is 15 per cent of the total requests received and 10,819 applications cancelled as were invalid or duplicate,” the ECI said in a communique.

The poll panel said the rest of the applications are under process as per the details available till April 7.

“Maximum requests were received from Tamil Nadu (23,239), followed by West Bengal (11,976) and Madhya Pradesh (10,636). Minimum requests received from Chandigarh (17), Lakshadweep (18) and Manipur (20),” it said.

The general elections will be held in seven phases between 19th April and 1st June. Counting will take place on 4th June.