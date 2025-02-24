Lovely sworn in as Protem Speaker as first session of Delhi Assembly begins today

Gandhinagar BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely was sworn in as Protem Speaker at Raj Niwas as the first session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly commenced Monday. Lovely will run the House until a full-time speaker is elected.

The election for the Speaker’s post will take place at 2 PM. BJP leader Vijender Gupta is likely to become the Speaker. On the first day of the Delhi assembly, the newly elected MLAs, including Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, were administered the oath of office.

Calling the day historic, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra said, ”The people who cheated Delhi have understood that the real owner is only the public. Corruption has a limited time, and after that, it is over. Under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta, such a government has come to Delhi that will work for the people of Delhi.”

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood said the government’s priority will be to ensure clean water, better sewage, and clean air for the national capital.

“BJP has come to power after 27 years. Our first priority will be to provide the people of Delhi with clean water, better sewage, better roads, clean air…For the last 10 years, the issue of water was like a nightmare for the people of Delhi,” he said.

Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena is scheduled to address the assembly on February 25, following which the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports will be tabled.