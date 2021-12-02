Lot remains to be done for deprived sections: President

Regretting that many people of the deprived sections were not aware of their rights and government’s initiatives for their welfare, President Ram Nath Kovind today said a lot remained to be done by the country and society for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

”In our Constitution, many provisions have been made to protect the interests of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Article 46 of the Constitution directs that the state shall develop the educational and economic interests of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes with special care. Also, in this article, the state has been directed to protect them from social injustice and all forms of exploitation. A number of institutions and procedures have been put in place to give effect to these guidelines. There have been a lot of improvements. But, a lot remains to be done,” he said inaugurating the 5th International Ambedkar Conclave, being organised by the Forum of SC and ST Legislators and Parliamentarians and Dr Ambedkar Chamber of Commerce.

He noted that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was in favour of awakening the moral conscience of society. ”He (Babasaheb) used to say that rights cannot be protected only by laws, but it is also necessary to have moral and social consciousness in the society. He always emphasised on non-violent and constitutional means,” the President pointed out.

The President said it was the responsibility of members of the Forum of SC and ST Legislators and Parliamentarians to make people from the deprived sections aware of their rights and government’s initiatives.

He said that it was also their responsibility to take forward the people belonging to scheduled castes and tribes who have been left behind by them in the developmental journey. By this way they could pay their true tributes to Dr Ambedkar.