Lord Shiva’s mace taken to Srinagar temple for traditional rituals

In connection with the ongoing Amarnath yatra, the Chhari Mubarak (Holy Mace of Lord Shiva) was on Sunday taken to Srinagar’s Shankracharya Temple as a traditional ritual of prayers before proceeding to the Amarnath cave shrine.

Mahant Deependra Giri, the custodian of the Chhari Mubarak, performed prayers at the hilltop Shankracharya Temple. He said the prayers were held on the occasion of ‘Haryali-Amavasya’ (Shravan Amavasya) as per the age-old custom.

The sound of a conch shell charged the whole atmosphere and the Pujan was performed amid chanting of Vedic hymns. Sadhus who accompanied the Holy Mace participated in the prayers that lasted for more than two hours. Collective prayers were also offered for peace and prosperity of Jammu & Kashmir.

The summit of the hill is crowned with a picturesque edifice of the Shankracharya Temple. This hill was called Jetha Larak and afterwards it was named Gopadari Hill. Talking to media persons, the Mahant said that historians are of the opinion that the temple at the top was originally built by King Sandiman (2629-2564 BC).

The temple, which was earlier known as Jyeshteshwara or Jyoteshwara temple, after the visit of Adi Shankracharya, has been popularly known as Shri Shankracharya Temple.

The Chhari Mubarak shall be taken to ‘Sharika-Bhawani’ Temple, Hari Parvat, Srinagar to pay obeisance to the Goddess on Monday.