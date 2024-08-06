LoP Rahul Gandhi, other Opposition leaders attend all-party meeting on Bangladesh unrest

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi along with other leaders from other parties attended the all-party meeting convened by the central government on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing situation in Bangladesh.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will brief the meeting regarding the situation. The meeting is scheduled to be held today morning, as per official sources.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned from her post on Monday in the wake of mounting protests and landed at the Hindon Air Base near New Delhi in a C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft.

At least 135 people were killed in Bangladesh on Monday during unrest with police firings, mob beatings, and arson across the country, according to Dhaka Tribune.

Prothom Alo, citing Dhaka Medical College Hospital sources, reported that 500 people were brought to the hospital with various injuries including gunshot wounds. 70 of them have been admitted to hospital.

After reports surfaced that Sheikh Hasina had departed from Bangladesh, people took to the streets to celebrate, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The Bangladesh protests majorly by students demanded an end to a quota system for government jobs and had grown into an uprising against Hasina and her ruling Awami League party. At least 95 people, including at least 14 police officers, died and hundreds of people were injured in clashes in Dhaka on Sunday, local media outlet Prothom Alo reported.