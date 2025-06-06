LoP Jai Ram Thakur slams HP Govt for ‘anti-people’ policies

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur has strongly criticized the policies of the Himachal Pradesh government, calling them anti-people.

He accused the administration, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, of increasing taxes and withdrawing essential public welfare facilities.

Thakur alleged that the government is imposing various levies, including charges on hospital services, while discontinuing key benefits such as subsidized cooking oil and pulses under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

“The state government has decided to increase the prices of cooking oil and pulses at ration shops. The price of refined oil will go up from Rs 97 to Rs 134, which will significantly burden the common man,” Thakur claimed.

Raising questions about the government’s decisions, Thakur said they will have a direct impact on the daily lives of people. He criticized the administration’s priorities, stating that it is more focused on imposing taxes than on delivering quality services to the public.

Calling the decisions anti-poor and anti-vulnerable, he warned that these moves will place a heavier burden on already struggling sections of society.

Thakur also questioned the credibility of the Chief Minister, accusing him of denying the imposition of taxes on hospital services and other essential facilities.

“Sukhu has been caught denying facts on several occasions, only to be proven wrong later,” he alleged.

He reiterated that instead of increasing the financial burden on the public, the state government should focus on enhancing the quality and reach of public services.